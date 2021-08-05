Newly Formed Karnataka Cabinet Reviews Flood, COVID-19 Situation, ST Welfare In First Meet

The Karnataka Cabinet held its first meeting on Wednesday, August 4. The meet was scheduled within a few hours after 29 new Ministers took the oath to join Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai-led government. In the meeting, the Cabinet unanimously decided to review the flood, COVID-19, the welfare of Scheduled Tribes (ST) and women's safety in the state.

Details report deemed mandatory for relief assistance

All Ministers are mandated to submit a detailed analysis report after a thorough review of the COVID-19 and flood situation across the state, CM Bommai said in the meeting. "Relief works will be taken up and the requirement of additional assistance for relief to solve the issues" will be allotted after the ministers submit their report, ANI cited the official statement.



Meanwhile, the newly-appointed Cabinet has also decided to revamp the COVID-19 task force that was previously functional in the state. Karnataka had a 13-member task force that chalked out strategies to prepare and prevent the state from the ongoing pandemic and potential third wave. CM Bommai had also issued a statement, which lists the Ministers who are directed to inspect the "management and neighbouring hazardous works" in the state. The task force was set up by the former CM BS Yediyurappa with an aim to minimise exposure of the population to the virus. However, as per reports, the decision comes at the heels of a fresh surge in Karnataka Covid cases since the previous week's. Districts like Bengaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Belagavi and Mysuru showed an upward trend in delta variant cases.

Additionally, the group of Ministers also stressed the idea on set up an "exclusive secretariat" for the "welfare of Scheduled Tribes. The specially-formed secretariat will undertake the duty of formulation and implementation of STP programs in the state, which has remained a long-standing demand by the community.

The cabinet has also decided to implement women's safety measures and welfare programs in the state. The articulation and execution of the welfare programs are to be undertaken by multiple departments, the official statement added. However, the women's welfare-related decisions shall be directly supervised by CM Bommai himself. The decision has been kept intact as announced in the 2021-22 fiscal Budget.

7 new Ministers sworn in to form CM Bommai's team

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai announced a list of 29 'experienced and enthusiastic' ministers on Tuesday, August 3. Following this, the Ministers, in the presence of Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, took their oath of office and secrecy at the Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru. CM Bommai, who took his oath last week, was also present at the ceremony. It is pertinent to mention here that Basavaraj Bommai's cabinet 8 Linagayats, 7 Vokkaligas, 7 OBCs, 3 Dalits, 1 Scheduled Caste, 1 Reddy have been made a part of the cabinet. 1 woman has also been given a berth in the cabinet. 7 out of the 29 ministers were newly appointed by Cm Bommai, while 23 others remained from the BS Yeduriyappa-led government.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: Ministers of Karnataka Cabinet/PTI)