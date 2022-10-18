The newly reconstituted Central Election Committee of the BJP will meet for the first time on Tuesday evening to finalise the party's candidates for the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls scheduled for November 12.

The party had recently brought in several new faces in the CEC, whose members include Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior BJP leaders, while dropping a few.

Official sources said the party top brass is likely to finalise the names for most of the seats in the meeting. The state assembly has 68 seats.

The CEC, which now has 15 members, has new entrants such as B S Yediurappa, Union ministers Bhupender Yadav and Sarbananda Sonowal, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Om Mathur, party's OBC Morcha president K Laxman, Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Satyanarayan Jatiya and Sudha Yadav.

The BJP core group from the hill state had on Monday held extensive deliberations to narrow down the list of probables, with Home Minister Amit Shah and party national president J P Nadda also holding discussion over the issue.

The BJP is in power in the state and has been working overtime to break the trend of the incumbent party losing the election.

Himachal BJP president Suresh Kashyap has said that the BJP also held internal poll through ballot papers among its office-bearers across the state to assess their opinion on prospective candidates.

October 25 is the last date for filing of nominations in Himachal Pradesh.