Newly Sworn-in Punjab Minister Harbhajan Singh Asserts 'will Solve People's Problems'

Harbhajan Singh, Member of Legislative Assembly from Punjab's Jandiala, was sworn-in as Cabinet minister on March 19. Speaking exclusively to the Republic Media Network, the newly inducted Punjab Cabinet minister exuded confidence that he will be able to take up the "added responsibility" and will work with an intention to "solve people's problems."

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA added that the incumbent government will work in the direction to provide employment and eradicating drug addiction from the state of Punjab. Notably, Harbhajan Singh passed the PCS examination and was an Excise and Taxation Officer. Singh took voluntary retirement while he was on the post of ETO in 2017 and fought the Assembly election the same year from the Jandiala constituency.

Talking about his process of selection for the post a Cabinet minister, Harbhajan Singh ETO said that he was completely unaware of it and was surprised when his name was decided. He said that he is "happy" and thanked the AAP leaders for "trusting" him. The minister also thanked the people of Punjab for choosing AAP and giving a clear mandate to the Arvind Kejriwal-led party to govern the state. It is important to mention that AAP won 92 seats in the recently concluded legislative polls in Punjab.

AAP's Punjab Cabinet

Ten MLAs of the Aadmi Party Party (AAP) took oath as Ministers in the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Cabinet on Saturday at a swearing-in ceremony in Chandigarh. Among the 10 Cabinet ministers, eight are first-time legislators to be inducted into the Cabinet which also includes a woman.

While MLAs Harpal Singh Cheema and Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer are the two exceptions, the other eight MLAs, including Baljit Kaur, Harbhajan Singh ETO, Vijay Singla, Lal Chand Kataruchak, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Laljit Singh Bhullar, Bram Shanker, and Harjot Singh Bains are among the ones to be elected for the first time in Assembly.

Notably, the 47-year-old Harpal Singh Cheema, an AAP MLA from Dirba was the leader of opposition in the previous Assembly while Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer was elected from Barnala and is the state youth wing president of the Aam Aadmi Party. Out of these 10 ministers induced today, five MLAs are from the Malwa region, four from the Majha region, and one from Doaba.