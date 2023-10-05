NewsClick Scandal | 'Do You Even Know...': What Scribe Abhisar Sharma Said When Confronted

Journalist Abhisar Sharma was grilled by the Delhi Police in Lodhi Colony on October 5 in connection with the case filed under the anti-terror law UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act). The case has been lodged against NewsClick media house as it allegedly received foreign funding to peddle pro-China propaganda. On his way for the interrogation, Republic TV confronted Sharma who evaded the questions about receiving funds for anti-India activities.

"Oh, is it? I have no idea when it happened. Do you even know my role in NewsClick?," Sharma replied sarcastically evading the questions when asked about allegations of NewsClick receiving Chinese funding. This was the second consecutive day when he was questioned regarding the case.

After yesterday's grilling, Sharma also posted a video on X as his response to the NewsClick controversy.

He is one of the many journalists who are under the Delhi Police Special Cell's radar. Journalists Urmilesh, Aunindyo Chakravarty, Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, apart from historian Sohail Hashmi, satirist Sanjay Rajoura and D Raghunandan of the Centre for Technology & Development have also been questioned in the case.

According to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), around Rs 115 crore was funnelled in for NewsClick to glorify the Communist Party of China (CCP) and publish anti-India content regarding Jammu and Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh. NewsClick's founder and Editor-in-Chief Prabir Purkayastha as well as the company's HR head Amit Chakravarty were arrested on October 3 and have been sent to seven days of judicial custody on October 4. Their gadgets and others devices were also seized for data extraction.

On October 3, as many as 46 suspects including 9 women were quizzed for several hours by the Delhi Police in connection with the case. The Police also raided 88 locations in Delhi and seven locations in other states.