Next Maharashtra CM From NCP? Supriya Sule Backs Dhananjay Munde's Claim

A day after NCP leader Dhananjay Munde suggested that the next chief minister of Maharashtra will be from the party, Supriya Sule has now supported the claim. Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray currently holds the top post in the state.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, the NCP MP said, "There are many parties in the country and each party leadership wants a Chief Minister who shares the party's ideology." This is a common phenomenon. It is not something new, she added.

Dhananjay Munde speaks about social justice portfolio

Speaking at a public meeting in Parbhani city on Saturday, Maharashtra cabinet minister Munde said that the Social Justice department in the incumbent Shiv Sena-led MVA government had gained a reputation because of his efforts.

“If a question arises tomorrow regarding whom to hand over the social justice portfolio.. it would be given to the next chief minister, who will be from our party (NCP) only. The CM will say that let the social justice portfolio remain with us. This department has earned so much reputation,” Munde said.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is the key constituent in the Shiv Sena-led dispensation, which completed two-and-a-half years in power only last month.

Munde said he had worked efficiently as the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council in the past. The NCP holds the important portfolios of Finance, led by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, and Home in the state government.

“Earlier, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had appointed me as the opposition leader (in the Maharashtra Legislative Council). No matter how stable and powerful, I had shaken the then government,” he added.

(With inputs from agency)