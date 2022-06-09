As the term of President Ram Nath Kovind is about to complete on July 24, the Election Commission of India has announced the date for the Presidential Elections. In a press briefing on Thursday, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that the elections, if required, for the new President will take place on July 18. The counting of votes, if required, will take place on July 21.

"Election Commission fully geared to conduct election for the post of President of India in free and fair way," Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar told media today.

Full schedule of Presidential Elections

Issue of Election Commission's notification Calling the elections 15.06.2022 Last date of making nominations 29.06.2022 Date for the scrutiny of the nominations 30.06.2022 Last date for the withdrawal of candidature 02.07.2022 Date on which poll, if necessary, be taken 18.07.2022 Date on which counting, if required, shall be taken 21.07.2022

Presidential Elections 2022:

Notification for election on June 15

Last date for nomination on June 29

Date for scrutiny of nomination on June 30

Date on which poll will be taken is July 18

Counting, if necessary on July 21https://t.co/VfiL6MPh6I pic.twitter.com/gPmkalDsm6 — Republic (@republic) June 9, 2022

All you need to know about Presidential Election 2022

As per Article 54, the President of India is elected indirectly by what is called an electoral college. The electoral college consists of elected members of both houses of Parliament and elected members of the legislative assemblies of all states including the National Capital Territory of Delhi and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

The nominated members of either Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha or legislative assemblies of the states are not eligible to be included in the electoral college and, therefore, they are not entitled to participate in the election. Similarly, members of the legislative councils are also not electors for the presidential election. In this year's Presidential elections, approximately 4,809 lawmakers, including 776 Members of Parliament, and 4,033 Memebers of Legislative Assembly will elect the new President of India.

As per the Article 54, the President is elected by an Electoral College consisting of elected MP of LS/RS and elected MLAs of the Legislative Assemblies of all States including NCT of Delhi and Puducherry. pic.twitter.com/Lr9z1iYti3 — Election Commission of India #SVEEP (@ECISVEEP) June 9, 2022

Election shall be held with the system of proportional representation by means of single transferable vote & the voting shall be by secret ballot. The elector has to mark preferences against the names of the candidates, only with a particular pen, provided by the designated official. Secretary General, Rajya Sabha will be the the Returning Officer for this election. Poll for which will be taken in the Parliament House and in the premises of State Legislative Assemblies, including NCT of Delhi and UT of Puducherry.

As per the Constitution of India, any person can file his/her nomination for the post of President. The only eligibility criteria are- They should be a citizen of India; have completed the age of thirty-five years; and are qualified for election as a member of the House of the People. Nomination can be filed either by the candidate himself or by any of his proposers or seconders between 11 am to 3 pm on the specified days.

All related Covid-19 safeguards and protocols will be enforced in all the steps of the electoral process. Besides, Commission has also directed to ensure the use of eco-friendly and biodegradable materials and eliminate the use of prohibited plastic/materials, as a part of its endeavor to make elections eco-friendly.

All related Covid-19 safeguards and protocols will be enforced in all the steps of the electoral process. pic.twitter.com/V53Pxs3o5E — Election Commission of India #SVEEP (@ECISVEEP) June 9, 2022

Counting of votes will be held in New Delhi under the supervision of the Returning Officer. On completion of counting, Return of Election will be issued by the Returning Officer