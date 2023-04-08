NGO Fact Finding Team Stopped From Entering Violence-hit Rishra In West Bengal's Hooghly

A fact-finding team of an NGO was stopped from entering violence-hit Rishra town of West Bengal's Hooghly district on Saturday. The team, led by retired Patna High Court judge L Narasimha Reddy, was stopped near Konnagar as prohibitory orders were still imposed in the area, a police officer said. "We are people of civil society. We are here to meet the victims of violence. This arbitary action cannot be taken...We are ready to visit as per their conditions and with their staff," a member said.

Another member of the NGO said, "They are stopping me and standing like a wall. What is the government hiding? Is the state government incapable of maintaining law and order? We are not going as a mob we are going for giving a healing touch to victims."

The team is scheduled to visit Shibpur in Howrah district on Sunday and also seeking to meet state Home Secretary BP Gopalika over the violence that rocked these areas during Ram Navami.

A clash erupted during a Shobha Yatra taken out by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters in Hooghly on April 2 in which BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh and party's Pursurah MLA Biman Ghosh were present.

On April 3, a fresh incident of stone pelting in Rishra torn forced the Eastern Railway to suspend all suburban and long-distance express train services to and from Rishra railway station.

On Tuesday West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose cut short his Darjeeling trip to rush back to the city before visiting Rishra to take stock of the situation there. He held discussions with senior police officers and locals and assured them that the miscreants would be brought to book.

Earlier, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she would not let any rioter go scot-free and warned that strict action would be taken against rioters

"Bengal government is making all efforts to restore the livelihood of those affected by the violence. We had recently passed a law where losses suffered during organised protests would be compensated by attaching and auctioning off the alleged vandals' properties," she said.