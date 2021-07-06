NHRC Asks West Bengal Post-poll Violence Victims To Meet Them With Written Complaint

With regards to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) probe into the post-poll violence in West Bengal, Atif Rasheed, the Vice-chairman National Commission for Minorities has called upon the post-poll violence victims or those who migrated from their native places due to violence to meet him on Wednesday, July 7.

Atif Rasheed, who is also a member of the team of NHRC has asked the victims to meet him at the Malda New Circuit House with their written complaints. Rasheed said he will be in West Bengal from July 6 to July 9 and will visit the affected areas in Malda and Murshidabad.

WB post-poll violence victims or those who migrated from their native places can meet me tomorrow at Malda New Circuit House with their written complaints: Atif Rasheed, vice-chairman of National Commission for Minorities & member of team by NHRC to look into post-poll violence — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2021

Earlier on June 30, the NHRC team was attacked by a mob while investigating post-poll violence incidents in West Bengal on the orders of the Calcutta High Court. Atif Rasheed had then said that a mob attacked them while they were investigating in Jadavpur.The Calcutta High Court last week ordered the police to register the cases of all victims of the post-poll violence in West Bengal. The five-judge bench also directed the Mamata Banerjee-led state government to ensure medical treatment of all victims and to ensure ration for the affected even if they do not have ration cards. The HC also ordered West Bengal Chief Secretary to collect and preserve all documents related to the incidents. As the NHRC team was attacked, the HC also issued a show-cause notice for contempt of court proceedings against DCP South Kolkata Rashid Munir Khan for failing to prevent obstruction to the team of the NHRC.

West Bengal Governor meets victims

Going against the wishes of TMC led government, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar visited Cooch Behar in May and met the victims of post-poll violence. Dhankar had then said there was a campaign going on in the state to teach lessons to those who didn't vote for the Trinamool Congress. Last month Dhankhar questioned CM Mamata Banerjee on her silence despite the incidents of violence against women came to the fore. Terming the violence as worst since independence, Jagdeep Dhankhar urged CM Mamata Banerjee to break her silence on the "violation of human rights and dignity of women, destruction of property and perpetuation of miseries on political opponents". He also alleged the violence to be 'state driven'.

West Bengal post-poll violence

West Bengal witnessed massive political violence after the election result trends gave an indication of TMC's landslide victory. As of June 10, the West Bengal Legal Services Authority (WBLSA) had received nearly 3,243 complaints with regards to the violence including looting, threats, assault, sexual assaults, ransom demand, land-grabbing and forced closure of businesses.

Two women even moved the Supreme Court last month to seek SIT probe into incidents of violence and gang rape after the election results. In their pleas before the apex court, the women said they were gang-raped by members of the ruling Trinamool Congress. One of the two women, a 60-year-old alleged that she was gang-raped in front of her six-year-old grandson, while her daughter-in-law was beaten up. She alleged that a mob of around 100-200 TMC supporters had on May 3 surrounded her house and threatened the family to leave. Another woman, a 17-year-old said she was allegedly raped while on her way back from school. She also claimed that while the crime was committed, the assailants allegedly said, "We'll teach you a lesson for supporting BJP."

Attack on BJP leaders and workers

BJP has claimed its grassroots workers have been killed by "TMC Goons". There have been widespread incidents of vandalism, rioting and even violent attacks on women workers, as stated by BJP. According to BJP, hundreds of people who supported the BJP in the elections fled the state and took refuge in Assam, while properties and residences of many of the BJP workers and supporters have been demolished and vandalised in the post-poll violence. BJP also accused the ruling TMC of destroying BJP offices in several places after the election results.

BJP leaders including the leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari, who defeated Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram, was attacked. Union Minister V Muraleedharan's convoy was attacked when he visited the state to take stock of the situation. Although he barely managed to escape the violent attack, his driver sustained injuries. He had to cut short his trip after the attack.