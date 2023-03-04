NIA Attaches Property Of Slain Hizbul Terrorist Bashir Ahmad Peer In North Kashmir

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) attached the property of Bashir Ahmad Peer, the slain terrorist, at Kralpora area of Kupwara in north Kashmir. An official told Republic that an NIA team, along with local police, reached Babapora village of Kupwara where they attached immovable property land measuring 1 Kanal, 13 Marlas.

The officer said land falling under survey numbers 606 min, 619 min and 620 min situated at Estate Batpora, Tehsil Kralpora, District Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir under the ownership of Bashir Ahmad Pir, son of Late Mohammad Sikander Pir, a resident of Babapora was attached.

Bashir Ahmed Pir was a designated individual terrorist charged under UAPA. Commander of terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen, Pir was shot dead by unidentified assailants from a point-blank range outside a shop in Pakistan's Rawalpindi.

Bashir originally hailed from north Kashmir's Kupwara and was living in Pakistan for several years. Agencies had accused him of providing support and planning attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, NIA attached the house of Mushtaq Zargar, a terrorist, located in the Nowhatta area of Srinagar, Zargar is operational in Pakistan and was released during the hijacking of IC-814 in 1999 and is designated as a terrorist by the Government of India.

Zargar founded the terror group Al-Umar-Mujahideen and currently resides in Pakistan.

NIA also attached the property of Basit Ahmad Reshi a member of Hizbul Mujahideen. He is allegedly involved in “subversive activities and coordinating target killings” in Kashmir.

NIA has accused Reshi of planning and executing an attack at a police guard post at Tujar Sherief on August 18, 2015, in which police personnel and a civilian were killed, Reshi is resident of Yemberzalwari Shiva Dangerpora, Sopore area of Baramulla district and as per NIA he is presently in Pakistan.