'NIA, J&K Police To Jointly Investigate Rajouri Terror Attacks': Home Minister Amit Shah

Post a high-level meeting to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah made a major announcement with regard to the terror attacks in Rajouri, in which seven people lost their lives. Addressing the media, Amit Shah mentioned that the investigation into both incidents of Dhangri, which took place in the first week of January 2023, has been given to the NIA along with Jammu and Kashmir police.

"The NIA and Jammu Police will together investigate the attacks. We are sure the culprits will be tried under the law. Government is standing firmly with the families of terror victims," Shah said, adding that CRPF, J&K Police and Indian Army, and all security agencies have been instructed to ensure that incidents like this are 'not repeated'.

Earlier in the day, the Union Home Minister conversed with the families of the victims of the two terror attacks and assured them that terrorists will be 'neutralised', and the Village Defence Committees (VDCs) will be 'strengthened'.

Efforts towards strengthening VDGs

Meanwhile, as part of efforts to strengthen Village Defence Groups (VDGs) and sharpen their firing skills, the officials said that the Indian Army held a special firing practice session for the volunteers in the Mahadev Menka firing range in the Sunderbani sector earlier in the day, January 13. Over 50 VDGs, drawn from different villages along the Line of Control (LoC), took part in the firing practice session which was held in coordination with local police, the officials said. They said weapon handlers and shooting experts of the Army demonstrated proper use of weapons to VDGs who later practised firing.

(With PTI inputs)