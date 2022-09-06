NIA Raids 32 Locations In Dakshina Kannada In BJYM Leader Praveen Nettaru's Murder Case

In connection with the murder case of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru of Dakshina Kannada district, teams of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided several areas in the early hours of Tuesday.

Multiple National Investigation Agency (NIA) teams raided 32 locations in Puttur, Sullia, and Kadaba taluks of Dakshina Kannada district simultaneously. It is said that sleuths of NIA have been searching the premises of the suspects and those who cooperated with the accused.

Notably, National Investigation Agency officials have been assisted by state police officials. They also stormed the residences of PFI and SDPI leaders including PFI president Jabir Ariadka, CFI state president Iqbal Bellare, and Shahul Salmara. This comes after Dakshina Kannada Police in August arrested Abdul Kabeer of Jattipalla House in Sullia on the charges of planning Nettaru’s murder.

Seven accused held, three absconding

Dakshina Kannada police arrested 29-year-old Zakir of Savanoor and 27-year-old Shafiq of Bellare on July 28. Further continuing the investigation, the police arrested 32-year-old Saddam and 42-year-old Haris, both hailing from Pallimajalu in Bellare on August 2. All these four were said to be in contact with the assailants in planning Nettaru’s murder.

Later, the police arrested 22-year-old Abid of Sullia and 28-year-old Naufal of Bellare on August 7. These two were said to be part of the planning and recce team. Mangaluru Police and National Investigation Agency (NIA) said that three more main accused are to be taken into custody in the murder case of the BJP youth leader.

Praveen Nettaru murder case

Praveen Nettaru, a young BJP worker, was hacked to death by swords on the night of July 26 by bike-borne assailants in Bellare village in the district's Sullia taluk. The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader was running a broiler shop at Bellare near Puttur. His killing led to tension and protests at several places in Dakshina Kannada district and led to the political blame game in the southern state of Karnataka.

The murder case of Praveen Nettaru was handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on August 3 by the state Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai as it appeared to be “an organised crime with inter-state links.”