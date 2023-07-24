NIA To Probe West Bengal Ram Navami Violence, SC Refuses To Interfere With HC Order

TThe National Investigation Agency (NIA) will probe the violence that broke out during Ram Navami in West Bengal. The Supreme Court has refused to interfere with the West Bengal High Court's order and has dismissed the Mamata Banerjee government's petition.The top court stated that it "won't entertain" Bengal's challenge against the handling over of the Ram Navami cases to NIA. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said, "We are not inclined to entertain the special leave petition."

The West Bengal High Court, in April, asked the state police to transfer all records and CCTV footage to the Centre so that NIA could investigate the matter. The state government is yet to provide documents to the NIA.

Representing the West Bengal government, advocate Gopal Shankar Narayan said, "The allegation is unfortunate that we are protecting someone. The accused arrested by the state government are from every community."

CJI Chandrachud asked if the allegation of the use of explosives could be denied, Narayan said those were not explosives but smog bombs and said it was unfortunate that the state authorities were not being trusted with the investigation.

The counsel for the Bengal government said six incidents took place in four days during the Ram Navami procession and the West Bengal High Court ordered an investigation in one FIR.