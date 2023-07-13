'Nine Years Of PM Modi Will Be Written In Golden Letter': Shah At NABARD Foundation Day

Assuring complete success in eradicating poverty and development of the agriculture sector, Union Home Minister Amit Shah affirmed that the “nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government will be written in golden letters.” Shah, while addressing the 42nd Foundation Day function of NABARD in the national capital on Wednesday (July 12), spoke how under the leadership of PM Modi, not only Indian cities, but even the villages were becoming self-sufficient.

Pointing out that the Modi government was focussed on agriculture sector and farmers. Shah stated that the sector is considered the soul of the rural economy and is growing very rapidly.

In the agricultural economy, according to Shah the co-operative sector is connected in such a way that it cannot be separated and NABARD has played a significant role in helping the self-help groups to stand on their feet which enabled every person in the village especially women to become self-reliant and establish themselves in the society with respect.

"India which has about 65 per cent rural population cannot be imagined without NABARD, which has worked as the backbone of this country's rural economy, infrastructure, agriculture, cooperative institutions and self-help groups for the last four decades," said the Home Minister.

NABARD’s initiative in many sectors

Shah further said that In the last 42 years, NABARD has taken initiatives in many sectors, especially, in refinance and capital formation.

“An amount of about Rs 8 lakh crore has gone to the rural economy through NABARD for capital formation so far. NABARD has refinanced Rs 12 lakh crore to the rural agricultural economy to meet the needs of agriculture and farmers and to strengthen and diversify agri-production.NABARD has refinanced Rs 20 lakh crore in the rural economy with a growth rate of 14 per cent in the last 42 years,” said Shah.

"In 1982, the long-term agriculture loan was only Rs 2,300 crore, which has been increased to Rs 1 lakh crore by NABARD today,” added Shah.

Shah distributes Micro-ATM cards to milk societies

The Union Home Minister also distributed Micro-ATM cards to milk societies and RuPay Kisan Credit cards to the members of these societies.

Many dignitaries including Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, Ministry of Cooperation Secretary Gyanesh Kumar and NABARD Chairman KV Shaji were also present.