Nirbhaya Case: Praful Patel Hails Judiciary For Delivering 'rightly Deserved' Justice

Soon after the Nirbhaya convicts' were hanged to death, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel hailed the 'rightly deserved' justice for India's daughter. The four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case were hanged to death at 5:30 am in Delhi's Tihar jail on Friday, bringing the curtains down on the drama surrounding the execution that saw the death warrants cancelled thrice on various grounds over the last two-and-a-half months.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, the NCP leaders stated that the Nirbhaya case will serve as an example for individuals who indulge in the heinous crime of rape and added that the justice will help rebuild the people's trust and confidence in the judicial system.

#Nirbhaya, India's daughter finally get's the justice she rightly deserved. #NirbhayaCase will serve as an example for individuals who indulge in the henious crime of rape. This justice served will help rebuild the people's trust & confidence in our judicial system.#nirbhayaday — Praful Patel (@praful_patel) March 20, 2020

Tihar jail, South Asia's biggest prison complex, houses over 16,000 inmates. The hanging was carried out as per schedule on Friday morning after a three-judge Supreme Court bench rejected the final plea by the convicts' lawyer AP Singh to stay their execution in a late-night hearing. On Friday, hundreds of people gathered outside Tihar jail, holding placards and banners and raising slogans in support of the hanging of the convicts. Security outside the jail had been tightened. The victim's parents -- mother Asha Devi and father Badrinath Singh -- hailed the hanging saying that their daughter had finally got the justice, over seven years after she was brutalised in a moving bus in the national capital.

Nirbhaya Case

The four convicts, along with two others including Ram Singh and a juvenile, had raped and brutally tortured a 23-year-old paramedic student on a moving bus in south Delhi on the night of December 16, 2012. The victim died a few days later after battling for life at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital and later at a Singapore hospital. The case had created an uproar across the country, especially in Delhi where a large number of people came out on the streets, demanding justice for the victim, who was renamed as 'Nirbhaya' or the fearless

