Nirmala Sitharamam Exposes TMC's Derek O' Brien's 'issues Evaded' Claim; 'You Walked Out'

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman exposed the truth behind Trinamool Congress MP Derek O' Brien's claim that 'all issues raised by their party were evaded' by her in the address to the Parliament on Tuesday. Taking to Twitter, Sitharaman highlighted how O'Brien had 'walked out' the moment she made the Upper House aware of the fact that 'in West Bengal, pre- Goods and Service Tax (GST) paneer had Value added Tax (VAT) imposed on it'.

"Even in your absence, I kept answering each of the points you wanted replies on--on cesses, LPG, GST, and particularly on the rupee. Please take some time out to watch," said the Finance Minister, embedding a link to the YouTube channel of Sansad TV.

Derek O'Brien complains to PM Modi about Finance Minister Sitharaman

Earlier in the day, on the microblogging site, Derek O'Brien, an MP from the TMC, tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and brought to his attention how his Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman responded to the price rise & GST debate in the Upper House of the Parliament. Sharing a video of him addressing the House, in bold letters, he wrote, "WE HAD RAISED 6 SPECIFIC ISSUES. She evaded all. NO RESPONSE in Parliament. Maybe I will get luckier on Twitter."

You just walked out @derekobrienmp the moment I said in W. Bengal, pre-GST, paneer had a VAT on it. Even in your absence, I kept answering each of the points you wanted replies on--on cesses, LPG, GST, and particularly on the rupee. Please take some time out to watch @sansad_tv. https://t.co/5kT4w78Icv — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) August 2, 2022

A major part of the Monsoon Session of Parliament that began on July 18 has witnessed continued disruption and adjournments, recording almost no business, as Opposition members, not just in Lok Sabha but also Rajya Sabha, demanded a discussion on price rise, GST. 4 members in the Lok Sabha, and 20 in the Raya Sabha were suspended for 'misconduct' after they protested with placards against the government.

While the suspension of the 20 members in the Upper House was for a week, which has already expired, the 4 MPs of the Lower House have been allowed despite the suspension being for the remaining part of the session, post a revocation. This has led to an end to the deadlock in both the Houses and paved the way for discussion.