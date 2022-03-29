Nirmala Sitharaman Draws Comparison Between Ukraine War & COVID, Says Impacting Economies

Amid the peace negotiations between warring nations Russia and Ukraine, which is currently underway in Istanbul, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, during a discussion on Appropriation Bill 2022 and Finance Bill 2022 in the Rajya Sabha, stated that a 'full-blown war' is having an impact on economies of countries across the globe, including India, just like the COVID-19 pandemic did. She also reiterated that 32 countries had increased various tax rates during the pandemic, excluding India. She further slammed the previous Congress government, stating that the FDI influxes under the NDA administration till December 2021 has been 65% higher than 10 years of the UPA government.

While speaking at the Rajya Sabha, FM Nirmala Sitharaman said, "Now we are also facing the situation of a full-blown war in Ukraine which is not some war in some corner of the world but it seems to be having an impact on all countries like the way the pandemic has. But this impact is a disruption to many supplies. The value chains are all broken, newer markets are emerging, at the same time old markets are all caught up in a situation where nothing is normal. You're in a situation where like the way, during pandemic we came up with a budget and then came second wave. This time we came up with a budget so that continuity in recovery will be aimed at and then came Omicron."

FM Sitharaman further added, "Now, we also have a war whose impact is being felt by all of us. OECD report has clearly indicated that about 32 countries had increased various tax rates during the pandemic...We did not, in spite of all the speculations which was going on in the media as well. So, no tax was increased for our recovery process to be funded or aided. In the 7 years and 9 months of Prime Minister Modi's govt, till Dec 2021, the FDI inflows into India has been USD 500.5 Billion and which is about 65% higher than the FDI inflows during the entire 10-year regime of the UPA."

Lok Sabha passes Finance Bill 2022

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha on Friday passed the Finance Bill 2022, marking the completion of the budgetary exercise for the financial year 2022-23 after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moved the bill for consideration and passage in the Lower House. The FM said that corporate tax reduction has helped the economy, the government as well as the companies. The Lower House approved the Bill after accepting 39 official amendments moved by the Finance Minister and rejecting the amendments that the opposition proposed by voice vote.