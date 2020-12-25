Nirmala Sitharaman Hails PM Modi's Outreach To Farmers, Says 'Govt Always Ready To Talk'

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mega outreach to farmers on Friday with the release of over Rs 18,000 crore to more than nine crore farmers, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has expressed hope that the deadlock between the government and the protesting farmers' unions will soon come to an end and the deliberations between the farmers and government will proceed smoothly.

"Through his address, PM Modi has elaborately clarified on the misconceptions that have been spread concerning the farm laws. And even after the clarifications, he stated that the government is ready to hold deliberations with the protestors if they have any further doubts. Be it a political party or our kisan bhai, whoever it be, the government is ready to hold talks. After the farmers' outreach, I strongly believe that the farmers will hold talks with the government," Sitharaman said while addressing media.

READ | Supportive Farmer Groups From Uttar Pradesh Meet Narendra Tomar, Urge Govt Not To Repeal Acts

Sitharaman fires salvo at Rahul Gandhi over 2 crore signatures

On being questioned about Rahul Gandhi handing over a document to President Kovind, containing two crore signatures of farmers against the laws, Sitharaman replied that Rahul Gandhi should first answer whether the 2019 election manifesto of Congress did not have these same promises which the Modi government have not implemented?

"I want to ask Rahul Gandhi that were these pro-farmers policies not mentioned in the 2019 election manifesto of Congress? They are protesting just because those reforms are being implemented by PM Modi, and not them. The hypocrisy can be clearly seen," she said.

READ | 'You Deny PM-KISAN To Bengal Farmers But Incite In Punjab?': PM Modi Singles Out CM Mamata

PM Modi's mega farmers' outreach

The prime minister on Friday released the over Rs 18,000 crore to more than nine crore farmers under 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi' scheme. Under the PM-KISAN Scheme, a financial benefit of Rs.6000/- per year is provided to the eligible beneficiary farmers, payable in three equal 4-monthly instalments of Rs.2000/- each. The fund is transferred via direct benefit transfer facility, i.e. directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. Thereafter, PM Modi held a dialogue with the farmers from seven states. During the interaction, farmers shared their experiences with PM-KISAN and also on various other initiatives taken by the Government for the welfare of farmers. PM Modi also shed light on the new farm laws as he cleared the misconceptions while busting the lies spread over the agrarian laws.

After one month into the farmers' protests against the laws, several farmers unions and farm leaders have come out in support of the laws. The government is still making efforts to hold deliberations with the agitating farmers in order to clear their apprehensions over the laws and also showing readiness to make necessary amendments if required while the agitating farmers have held on to their demand of repealing the laws.

READ | Javadekar Challenges Rahul Gandhi To Debate On Agrarian Laws; Cites Pro-farmer Initiatives