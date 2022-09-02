Nirmala Sitharaman Has Blazing Face-off With Telangana Collector On Govt Rations, PM Photo

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was seen pulling up the Collector of Telangana's Kamareddy district on Friday, when the latter failed to answer what was the Centre and the State's share of the rice supplied through fair price shops.

The FM asked collector Jitesh Patil as to why the picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was missing at the shop, adding that the Centre bears a huge share in the subsidised rice which is being sold to beneficiaries in Telangana at the rate of Rs 1 per kg. She furiously asked the collector, "The rice which is sold at Rs 35 in the open market was being distributed to people at Rs 1 here. How much is the State government bearing?"

As per Nirmala Sitharaman, the Central Government has been providing the rice in shops by bearing all the costs, including logistics and storage, and wanted to know if the free rice was reaching the people or not. The Collector, however said that the Centre supplies 10 kg of rice per month at Rs 3 per kg to only 50 to 55 percent of the cardholders under NFSA (National Food Security Act) and for the rest 45-50 per cent, whereas, Telangana government supplies at its own cost.

#LIVE: Fierce BJP-TRS debate over video of Finance Minister Sitharaman confronting Collector in Telangana today; Tune in here - https://t.co/fyBXoahycc pic.twitter.com/nRmTdPQiLB — Republic (@republic) September 2, 2022

TRS slams FM Nirmala; BJP hits back

Reacting to this incident, TRS leader K Keshav Rao slammed the Finance Minister while speaking to Republic, and said, "Whatever she (Nirmala Sitharaman) is talking is rubbish. We don't keep pictures of the Prime Minister here. We are running a government. We don't need to keep these people as models here. We are not running a cinema theatre here. Whatever data she spoke about on the rice distribution in the state is completely wrong. Why is she not talking about Gujarat? Why only Telangana?"

Countering the TRS leader's comment, BJP's Krishna Sagar Rao stated, "The TRS government in Telangana does not give any credit to the Central government. PM Modi has given free ration, that includes free spices, rice and oil, just like what the Govt did for the entire country during COVID-19, but here, not even one mention for the Centre, just to make sure that we don't get any credit."

(With PTI Inputs)