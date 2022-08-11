As Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal continues to escalate the 'freebie culture' debate by launching attacks at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Thursday, hit back at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo, stating that his "perverse twist to freebies" was an attempt "to scare the public". The Finance Minister sought a debate and discussion on the distribution of freebies.

"Arvind Kejriwal is giving a perverse twist to freebies on health and education. This is to scare the public. We want a debate and discussion on freebies," Sitharaman said.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal accused the Central government of waiving off the loans of their 'rich friends' (industrialists) and burdening the poor people by not giving pensions to retired soldiers, charging fees from government school students, imposing high taxes on food grains and fuel, and refusing to pay for the 8th Pay Commission. He further alleged that the Centre wants to stop giving free rations to poor people.

War of words between AAP's Kejriwal and BJP

The 'revdi culture' debate gained momentum against the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks and the Supreme Court's observations on the distribution of freebies by political parties during elections being "a serious issue".

While AAP's Kejriwal launched a tirade against the Centre on the GST hike, prices of fuel, and the Agnipath scheme and questioned 'where' the money of the taxpayers was going, the BJP hit out at the AAP leader, underlining the difference between freebies and welfare schemes.

Speaking to Republic TV, BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi stated that the Prime Minister had expressed his strong disapproval on 'freebies', but had always backed welfare schemes for the vulnerable section of the population.

"Every positive action of PM Modi has a negative opposite reaction by all Opposition parties. He (Kejriwal) does not understand the difference between freebies and welfare measures. He has said no to freebies but the vulnerable section of the population should be protected through welfare measures. Over 80 crore people are secured with 5kgs of anaj every month. This is not a freebie. In different areas, Prime Minister has introduced such measures," said Sarangi.

On Wednesday, while inaugurating the second-generation ethanol plant of India Oil Corporation in Panipat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his disapproval of the freebie culture. As per PM Modi, announcing doles would hurt the interests of the honest taxpayers of the country.