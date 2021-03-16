Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi, Accuses UPA Of Privatising Taxpayers' Money

In a staunch reply to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s dig at Centre, Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman on March 16 said that “using two-liners” does not help the situation. Mounting attack on Gandhi, Finance Minister said in a press conference on Tuesday that Congress has only tried to “privatise taxpayers' money.”

Sitharaman’s remarks came after the Congress leader accused the Centre of “privatising profit and nationalising loss” while expressing solidarity with the protesting bank employees. However, reverting in the same “style” as Gandhi, the Finance minister accused the Congress party of "privatising taxpayers' money."

While answering a reporter’s question, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “Since you brought in Rahul Gandhi, who has probably outsourced his comments to...I don’t know, very hard-core communists who will give you solid two-liners to say, this is what is happening. Exploitation. Profit-Loss.” READ | US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks with FM Nirmala Sitharaman

“These pet kind of quotations or using two-liners does not help the situation. As a leader of the opposition party, a leader representing a very big party, I would want him to engage in serious discussions rather than throw these kind of two-liners every now and then,” she said before adding, “I think what they have tried is only to privatise taxpayers' money, if I want to, in a lighthearted fashion use the style of speaking of what he has done.” READ | Sitharaman allays concerns of bank employees, assures 'not all banks will be privatised'

Rahul Gandhi weighs in on Bank strike

After at least nine bank unions from across the nation announced a two-day strike against the government’s decision to privatise public-sector banks, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi weighed in on the situation by attacking the government. Expressing solidarity with the bank employees, Gandhi alleged that selling public sector banks to “cronies” will compromise the country’s financial security. “Government of India (GOI) is privatising profit and nationalising loss,” he said on Twitter.

GOI is privatising profit & nationalising loss.



Selling PSBs to Modicronies gravely compromises India’s financial security.



I stand in solidarity with the striking bank employees.#BankStrike — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 16, 2021

Centre on ongoing bank strike

Meanwhile, the Finance Minister on Tuesday also issued a response to the ongoing bank strike and assured that not all banks will be privatised and that the interests of bank employees will be safeguarded. The Sitharaman said that the concerns of bank workers stating that their salaries and pension will be 'taken care of'.

Sitharaman said, "Even for those banks which are likely to be privatised, the privatised institutions too will continue to function after privatisation; the interests of the staff will be protected. Interests of workers of banks which are likely to be privatised will absolutely be protected - whether their salaries or scale or pension, all will be taken care of."