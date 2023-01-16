Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out At Opposition For 'negative Campaign' Against Centre, PM Modi

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hit out at the opposition parties for their 'negative campaign' against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and reminded how all their claims have ended up getting disproved. Speaking at a press briefing after the BJP's national executive meeting, Sitharaman called out the opposition leaders for the 'abusive language' they used for 'personal attacks' on PM Modi.

Finance Minister calls out opposition for 'negative campaign'

"The negative campaign that were being carried out again and again, all of them ended up going up to the Supreme Court. And everytime the court ruled its decision against the opposition's campaign. The opposition was exposed with a crushing legal response", the Finance Minister said.

According to Sitharaman, Minister of State for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju compiled nine such points all of which were discussed in the closed-door meeting.

"In Pegasus, the episode over spyware software, the Supreme Court made its decision based on evidence in favour of the Government and the Prime Minister instead of the opposition's baseless campaign", Sitharaman said. She further said that allegations of corruption and money laundering in Rafale fighter jets deal was another subject of 'negative campaign' by the opposition leaders by the Centre got a clean chit.

"For making baseless comments on the Central Vista project, the matter reached the Supreme Court and the opposition received a befitting answer there," she said adding that economy, reservation and demonetisation were the subjects discussed during the meetings and the opposition's claims were refuted on the same.

Apart from this, she said leaders discussed party activities in Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya and Karnataka where assembly elections are scheduled to be held this year. The polls will be held in as many as nine states and BJP President JP Nadda said that party's national executives have been directed to ensure BJP does not lose in any state. Former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the party President is fully aware of the importance of these elections leading up to the Lok Sabha polls in 2024.