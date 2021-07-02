Nirmala Sitharaman Meets Protesting Depositors Of Sri Guru Raghvendra Sahakara Bank

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday interacted with the depositors of Sri Guru Raghvendra Sahakara Bank, who suffered an economic blow following the 2019 scam, and assured them against any worries. Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya had asked the depositors not to panic as ‘FM Sitharaman was personally looking into the issue’.

Nearly 30,000 depositors were left in the lurch after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) prohibited the Bengaluru-based bank from carrying out activities on January 10, 2020. The central bank capped the withdrawal limit per depositor to Rs 35,000 for six months. However, the ceiling was later raised to Rs 1 lakh.

The depositors have been carrying out protests but the issue remains unresolved for over a year. They have now demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the matter.

What is Guru Raghavendra Bank scam?

The Sri Guru Raghavendra Sahakara (SGRS) Bank, which has been operating since 1999, had come under the scanner of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) over the past few years for misappropriation of funds worth approximately Rs 1,400 crore. Due to this, the Anti-Corruption Bureau in 2020, had raided five offices of SGRS Bank officers.

As per reports, at the end of FY19, the bank had a paid-up capital of Rs 70 crore with total deposits of Rs 2,291 crore, and loan and advances of Rs 1,687 crore. The deposits grew from Rs 36 crore a decade ago to the current amount, and the loan and advances increased from Rs 30 crore and tripled between 2014 and 2020.

The bank has nine branches across Bengaluru with 30,000-40,000 customers and most of them are retired, senior citizens. As part of the curbs imposed by the RBI, the bank was not allowed to grant or renew any loans or advances pending investigations into allegations of misappropriation of funds. RBI also prohibited the bank from making any investments or disburse any payments. The bank cannot transfer or dispose of any properties or assets either.