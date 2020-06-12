FM Sitharaman Issues Fiery Response To Ramachandra Guha; Says 'Economy Safe, Worry Not'

Author Ramachandra Guha on Thursday received a lot of flak from multiple leaders after he took a jibe at the Gujarati culture and called it "culturally" backward. A war of words broke out on Twitter between Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Guha with the Minister asking the historian not to worry about the economy as it is in "safe hands".



It all started when Guha tweeted quoting British writer Philip Spratt's comment in 1939 that Gujarat was economically strong but "culturally backward".

'Worry not, Mr. Guha'

The Finance Minister then posted a web link to an article published in September 2018 about the Poland government organising an event to honour former Jamnagar king, Maharaja Jam Saheb Digvijaysinhji Jadeja, for giving shelter to 1,000 Polish children during World War II.

Guha replying to this said, "I thought it was only the Gujarat CM, but now it seems even the FM is obsessing about a humdrum historian's tweets. The economy is surely in safe hands." Then Finance Minister Sitharaman responded with a jibe saying, "The economy is very much in safe hands; worry not, Mr Guha."

The economy is very much in safe hands; worry not, Mr. Guha. Taking cognisance of thoughts in current national discourse+responsibly doing my job aren’t mutually exclusive. Either way, an interest in history is a plus. Surely an intellectual such as yourself should know that ðŸ™ðŸ½. https://t.co/speBC2bggv — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) June 11, 2020

'Gujarat is great, Bengal is great'

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in a fiery reply to Guha's tweet said that Indians would not fall for "tricks" of dividing them. Rupani said that earlier it was the British who tried to divide and rule and now it is a group of elites who want to divide Indians.

READ | 'Ramachandra Guha's definition of intellectualism is breaking India': BJP's BL Santhosh

"Indians won’t fall for such tricks. Gujarat is great, Bengal is great...India is united. Our cultural foundations are strong, our economic aspirations are high," Rupani added.

READ | Ramachandra Guha deflects blame over quote deeming Gujarat culturally inferior to Bengal

After facing criticism for his controversial tweet, Guha also issued a clarification. He contended that he had posted a quote because he found it striking. Guha stressed that he may or may not necessarily endorse the quotes posted by him. Thereafter, he urged everyone to direct their praise their anger or praise towards the "ghost" of the person being quoted.

READ | Paresh Rawal slams 'gutless' Ramachandra Guha for his Gujarat vs Bengal comparison

Statutory warning; when I post quotes by others found in the course of my research, I do so because I find them arresting in some way. I may (or may not) endorse, in part or in whole, what I am quoting. Reserve your praise or your anger for the ghost of the person being quoted. — Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) June 11, 2020

Meanwhile, BJP National General Secretary BL Santosh alleged that Guha's definition of intellectualism is "breaking India".

READ | 'Gujarat is great, Bengal is great': CM Vijay Rupani slams Guha's jibe on state's culture

(With PTI inputs)