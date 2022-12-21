Nirmala Sitharaman Raps AAP Over No Pay To Delhi Govt Employees; Hints At Money For Ads

Amid reports that thousands of employees engaged by the Delhi government have not received their salaries for the past several months, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on December 21 took a dig at the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the issue. Hitting out at the AAP government in the national capital, Sitharaman stated that the Kejriwal government is running out of funds as the money is being used to give numerous advertisements all over the country.

Speaking in Rajya Sabha, the Union Finance Minister said, "There are media reports that one state government is unable to timely pay the salary of its employees and the employees are protesting. It's perhaps because funds are being used to give numerous different advertisements all over the country."

Further escalating an attack on Kejriwal's party over the freebies issue, the Union minister added, "It is important to recognise that when you are transparent in your methods, there is no debate over it (freebies). All we want is transparency and compliance with statutory fiscal rules."

Delhi govt not paying its employees

As per various media reports, it has been reported that the Arvind Kejriwal government is falling short of funds to pay the salaries of its contractual-based employees. Apart from this, the AAP government in the capital is also unable to pay the salaries of teachers and professors of some Delhi colleges.

Following this, the teaching and non-teaching staff of Delhi colleges have been holding protests. Following this, the Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) had also urged the Centre to take over colleges run by the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

'Freebies' culture

Following the criticism from the BJP, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been time and again seen appealing the BJP-led Union government to not term free education and health care facilities as 'freebies'. "We are ready to work with the Centre to improve health services and education. I also request Centre to stop calling them freebies," Kejriwal had earlier said.

While AAP does not term free education and free healthcare services as freebies, the BJP has used the word 'revdi' as a metaphor for freebies being promised by the Kejriwal-led party to woo voters. The saffron party has cautioned people against the "revdi culture" and has called it "very dangerous" for the development of the country.