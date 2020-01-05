Nirmala Sitharaman Reminds Ashok Gehlot Of His Old Letter, Asks Him To Support The CAA

Addressing a press conference in Jaipur on Sunday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reminded Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of an alleged letter he had written to the Centre requesting citizenship for refugees from Pakistan. Thereafter, she called upon him to extend support to the Citizenship Amendment Act. Highlighting the plight of the refugees, she mentioned that BJP president Amit Shah had met them.

Nirmala Sitharaman remarked, “Rajasthan Chief Minister has written a letter to the Union government in the past that such refugees should be given citizenship. Has he forgotten this? You (journalists) should remind him of the letter. It is okay that there is the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. You should extend your support. You will have tears in your eyes after seeing the plight of the refugees. There are many such refugees in Rajasthan. Our party chief went to meet them.”

'Against the basic principles of the Constitution'

Speaking at Congress’ ‘Satyagraha for Unity’ protest in the national capital in December 2019, Gehlot had declared that the CAA and the NRC would not be implemented in Rajasthan. He contended that the Centre was trying to divide India on religious lines. Moreover, the Rajasthan CM alleged that this was the agenda of the RSS.

Gehlot remarked, "The prime minister is misleading people on the NRC saying it was not discussed, while the Home Minister was saying NRC will be implemented. The country understands that they want to divide the country on religious lines.” He added, "This is RSS agenda that they want to implement. In Rajasthan, the CAA and the NRC will not be implemented as they are against the basic principles of the Constitution.”

What is the CAA?

The CAA seeks to provide citizenship to the minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. This will be applicable to the members of these communities having arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. Moreover, they will not be considered as illegal migrants. Additionally, the mandatory residence period for naturalised citizenship for these communities has been reduced to 5 years.

