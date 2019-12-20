'How Can CAA Be Linked With NRC?' Sitharaman Questions Sonia Gandhi's Inciting Remarks

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday responded to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's allegation about "the BJP government showing utter disregard for people’s voices and how they (BJP) have chosen to use brute force to suppress dissent." In her conversation with a news agency, Nirmala Sitharaman appealed to the citizens to not confuse Citizenship (Amendment) Act with the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and also called out opposition parties like Congress, AAP, TMC and CPI to not spread a sense of fear among the citizens.

In her statement, the Finance Minister said, "Smt. Sonia Gandhi or Congress party, or the Aam Admi Party or the TMC or the Communist Party, all of them at one point of time or other felt for the immigrants or the people who had come running away from persecution into the country, they all spoke in sympathy with these people at one point. I find it very surprising, that responsible political parties are linking CAA to something which has not even started yet (NRC). How can CAA be linked with NRC? I appeal through ANI to all Indian Citizens, to not get into any confusion. A responsible political party should not be spreading a sense of fear, but the Congress party and other parties like AAP, TMC, and CPI are doing so. They are spreading fear by linking the Citizenship (Amendment) Act to NRC. I appeal to everybody, do not get influenced by what a frustrated Congress or TMC is doing. Those who want to protest, please look into the Citizenship Act as to what it does, and if you need clarifications you are welcome to ask. But, stay away from those forces who are misleading you and using violence to spread fear in the minds of the citizens."

During her conversation with a news agency, she also stated that the Central Government will not implement NRC without consulting the stakeholders and the people who will be affected by NRC. She said, "As and when the NRC process will start, it will not start without consulting the stakeholders."

Sonia Gandhi lashes at BJP

Earlier on Friday, when the uproar over the Citizenship Amendment Act intensified, Congress President Sonia Gandhi expressed solidarity with the students who are protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) by releasing a video statement. In the video message released by the Congress President, she has smashed the BJP government over the 'divisive politics and brute repression' against the youth and citizens across the country.

In her statement, she said, "In a democracy, people have the right to raise their voice against wrong decisions and policies of the government and register their concerns. The BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] government has shown utter disregard for people's voices and chosen to use brute force to suppress dissent."

