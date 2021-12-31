Nirmala Sitharaman Slams Akhilesh Yadav's 'wrong Home Raided' Claim; Terms It 'insensible'

Reacting to Akhilesh Yadav's "wrong home raided" claim, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday quipped "did the agencies come out empty-handed after the raids?" Speaking at the media briefing, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader said that the agencies were carrying out the raids on the basis of intelligence input, and added that the statements made by the Samajwadi Party were "insensible".

Addressing a press conference in Kannauj, Akhilesh Yadav reiterated his charge that Piyush Jain, whom he described as a businessman linked with BJP, had been mistakenly raided instead of the intended target- Pushpraj Jain. A perfume trader by profession, Piyush Jain is in judicial custody after Rs.197.47 crore, 23 kg of gold and offending goods of high value were seized from his premises.

FM Sitharaman asks, 'Who is Akhilesh Yadav Defending?'

"All those who are making claims on the raids, I just want to ask them- Did the agencies come out empty-handed? Had they come out empty-handed, you could have spread the rumours that they were to raid one home but they raided the other, the wrong home," Nirmala Sitharaman said. The Finance Minister added, "They went to the right home, the raids were conducted in the right home. It is proved from the recovery."

"Call it tax evasion, or whatever but saying that they were to raid one home but they raided the other is insensible," she added. Asking Yadav who was he defending, Sitharaman highlighted if recovery of this sort was possible from a wrong home. "Is it your fault not his? What should I make of this? Is former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav Ji scared? Does he have any personal interest in this?" she said, underlining that 23 Kg of Gold was recovered in the raids.

'Akhilesh Yadav seeing political benefit'

The BJP leader added that even the raids being conducted at Samajwadi Party MLC Pushpraj Jain are based on inputs from Intelligence. Elaborating on the recovery, she said," The investigative agencies are doing their job. I don't have the full information but unconnected materials are also being seized."

"So on these topics, where you are able to make out the wrong, are you going to look at the professionalism of the investigative agencies that carried out the raids or your political benefit?" she added, underlining that it should be condemned. The searches are underway at nearly 50 locations including Kanpur, Kannauj, Mumbai, Surat and Dindigul based on a specific input of tax evasion provided by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence, sources revealed.