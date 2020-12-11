Nirmala Sitharaman Slams Hijacking Of Farmers' Protest Aimed To 'destabilise' Centre

While speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on The Debate, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman challenged all the 'para-droppers' and the Left parties who were attempting to hijack farmers' protests asking them to raise a legitimate concern over the Farm laws instead of just joining the protests for the sake of it. "If only any individual goes and joins these protests and can raise a point of concern. I think the farmers are fully able to articulate their concerns but if people go join them at least if they are facilitating the discussion, the government can speak," she said.

"They are only joining them but raising no substantial point which is germain to the laws being passed. What is the value addition? If you know the farmers so much and you want to give strength to their voice then put forward the pointers which addresses the matter of concern. There is nothing substantial, what is the common cause for which you have gone. Put that out," Sitharaman added.

Sitharaman also highlighted the presence of a lobby that tries to destabilise the Centre by raising issues that served their 'agenda'."There is definitely a common cause kind of a brotherhood that exists in India and abroad. It raises voice as and when the agenda serves. Certainly what had happened to the voices which were raised on the CAA or now the Farm Laws. Whenever the government does something good, but it does not suit a certain section, they join the protests," she said.

Slamming the Opposition parties for facilitating this lobby, Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted how those who had mentioned Farm Laws in their agenda were now crying crocodile tears over them. "Farmers are not wrong, we are here to answer them till their concerns are satisfied. But to create an international outcry from the usual suspects shows the network which because it doesn't like PM Modi, they want to destabilise the government by bringing this kind of opinion," she said.

"The fact remains that the government is engaging in dialogues and people will see where the facts lie. Those who put it in the manifesto and now shed crocodile tears will be exposed," she added.

