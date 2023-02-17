Nirmala Sitharaman Slams KCR For Calling $5 Trillion Economy Dream 'a Joke'

Nirmala Sitharaman, the Union Finance Minister, on Thursday, reacted to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s statement calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s aim of India becoming a USD 5 trillion economy a 'joke' and said the debt of the state has gone above Rs 3 lakh crore from Rs 60,000 crore in 2014.

Interacting with the media in Hyderabad, Sitharaman said,"How can you tell that aim of a 5 trillion economy is a joke? Every state should contribute towards it. Who are you laughing upon, the people? In 2014, the debt of Telangana was Rs 60,000 crore, but in the last 7-8 years it has crossed Rs 3 lakh crore.”

Recently, Telangana's Chief Minister made a controversial statement claiming India's goal of becoming a USD 5 trillion economy was a “joke” and “silly”. He also said that PM Modi's target should have been much larger.

What did KCR say?

In a video that has gone viral, Rao is seen saying that there is nothing special about making the Indian economy worth USD 5 trillion by 2025 and the target is something that a 'clerk' can also achieve.

In the video, KCR is seen saying, "What is the extra effort you are putting in? Nothing. If you are able to do it, If you’ve innovative skills, if you are a dynamic government, please do something like China in the line of Deng Xiaoping, something in line with Lee Kuan Yew of Singapore. That is something great, not USD 5 trillion economy.”

She also slammed the KCR government saying after 2014, the money spent by PM Modi in the Upadi Hami scheme is a lot more than what the ones who have brought the scheme have invested.

Sitharaman also targeted Rao for not having accurate data about the medical colleges in Telangana.

She said, "When the Centre asked for the list of places to put up medical colleges, the state listed Karimnagar and Khammam, but those places already had medical colleges. Now you are telling that you did not receive a single medical college in the 157 medical colleges from the Centre. You do not have the data of which places in Telangana have medical colleges and you are blaming NDA as No Data Available."