Nirmala Sitharaman Takes Swipe At Congress; Blames Nehru For Internationalising J&K Issue

Coming down heavily on Congress, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman blamed India's first PM Jawaharlal Nehru for internationalising the Jammu and Kashmir issue. Speaking in Rajya Sabha during a discussion on The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill, 2022 and The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2022 on Wednesday, she asserted that the late Congress veteran had taken the matter to the United Nations based on a suggestion by the British. This was a reference to India requesting the UNSC on December 30, 1947, to ask the Pakistan government to prevent its nationals from invading J&K.

Nirmala Sitharaman remarked, "I am proud to tell this House- both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in 1991 passed a resolution saying that those parts which are under illegal occupation of Pakistan are also an integral part of India. It is essentially an India-related issue that we are talking about. After reading, Congress was the one responsible for internationalise this issue. They took it to the UN. Our country's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji took it to the UN."

"Because the British perhaps suggested that this issue won't be resolved and so, you take it to the UN, India took it to the UN. The issue was internationalised. Our neighbour (Pakistan) is misusing this even today. It is an issue which should not have gone to a global forum. We could have handled it. We are handling it and showing the difference now," the Union Finance Minister added.

Nirmala Sitharaman details the situation in J&K

On this occasion, Nirmala Sitharaman also revealed that the Centre's efforts to restore normalcy in the Kashmir Valley since the abrogation of Article 370 have yielded good results. For instance, she informed the Upper House that 218 terrorists had been killed in the Union Territory from the beginning of 2021 until now. Mentioning that the Armed Forces have busted over 89 terror modules, she divulged that a 16% dip in the recruitment of terrorists has been recorded from the Kashmir Valley.

Moreover, the Union Finance Minister linked the possibility of Gulf Cooperation countries increasing their investment in J&K to the new industrial development and investment policies of the Centre. She added, “While 250 state laws were completely repealed, 137 ones were modified for the comprehensive development of the union territory. Those who did not have any rights there earlier can now get government jobs, and purchase properties".