Nirmala Sitharaman Tears Into TMC For MP's 'Who's Pappu?' Question; 'Look In Backyard...'

In a fiery retort to Trinamool Congress on Wednesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that "Pappu" can be found in West Bengal. In Lok Sabha, TMC MP Mahua Moitra had raised her apprehensions about the "macroeconomic fundamentals", and asked if they were a sign of a 'healthy economy'. Moitra had asked 'Who's the Pappu now?'

"Honourable member Mahua Moitra has questioned who's the Pappu, where's the Pappu. She should look in her own backyard, and she will find Pappu in West Bengal," Sitharaman said during the discussion on Supplementary Demands for Grants.

Coming to the macroeconomic fundamentals, the Finance Minister added, "There is no doubt that where there are wonderful schemes to benefit common people, West Bengal sits over it, doesn't distribute it. You don't have to search anywhere else for Pappu."

'Jab aapke hath main maachis aaya...'

On Moitra's 'who gave them the maachis (matchstick)' question, Sitharaman said, " I don't want to elaborate too much on this. Because she probably wanted to spice up her questions... In a democracy, people elect the leader. Don't undermine the people by saying who's given them the power."

"The question is how the maachis was used there and by whom? Recently, BJP had a fantastic victory in Gujarat. Post-election what was the environment there? Peacefully, the new government came to power and was sworn in. Compare it with what happened in West Bengal, post-state government elections," the Finance Minister added.

Reiterating the 'how was maachis used by whom' statement, Sitharaman further said, "When the maachis was in our hand, we gave Ujjwala, Ujala, PM Kisan Yojana, Swach Bharat Abhiyan. In your hands, the maachis led to looting, rapes of our (BJP) workers."

Moitra a 'running embarrasment' for Mamata & TMC

Meanwhile, after Union Minister Sitharaman's befitting reply, the BJP claimed that Moitra is a running embarrassment for Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress. Amit Malviya, BJP's IT department chief wrote on Twitter, "After she delivered another speech, full of bunkum bluster, FM invoked TMC’s blood-soaked legacy…"

Moitra is a running embarrassment for Mamata Banerjee. After she delivered another speech, full of bunkum bluster, FM invoked TMC's blood soaked legacy…



हमारे हाथ में माचिस थी तो हमने उज्जवला और उजाला दिया, आपके हाथ में माचिस आयी तो आपने बंगाल में जीत के बाद लोगो के घर जलाये। pic.twitter.com/u5g8h4VVG1 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 14, 2022

