Nirupam Demands Gajanan Kirtikar's Resignation Post Sena Exit, Says 'Not Fit As A Leader'

Citing discontent among voters, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam demanded MP Gajanan Kiritikar who joined the Eknath Shinde camp on November 11 should resign. He said the leader is unfit to be a leader. He stated Kirtikar should quit as a parliamentarian as he has left the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shive Sena.

Notably, a Member of Parliament from Mumbai North-West, Gajanan Kiritikar joined the Eknath Shinde faction on Friday, November 11 in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

‘Leave your MP post’

"We will start a campaign till Gajanan Kirtikar resigns from his Parliamentary post as he is not fit as a leader. There is a lot of dissatisfaction among voters so we are going to organise a bike rally on Wednesday and as he has left the party so he should also leave his MP post too," said Nirupam.

"None of Kiritikar’s associates from the party followed him and joined the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena, and neither did his son," said former Maharashtra Congress Chief Nirupam. “He is zero on the ground. Not a single Shiv Senik went with Kirtikar, not even his son joined Shinde camp. His son is still with Uddhav faction and I welcome the decision," he added.

Gajanan Kirtikar’s son still with Uddhav Thackeray

Sanjay Raut reacted to Kirtikar’s move to join the Shinde faction and said people will decide in the elections if Kirtikar’s choice was right and also added his son continues to remain with the Thackeray faction.

"If he (Gajanan Kritikar) says the direction of (Shinde) is right, then let's wait for the election. It's the people who will decide whose direction is right," said Raut, while adding that Kirtikar's son is still with us.

Significantly, support for Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde from inside the Uddhav Thackeray faction continues to swell as Kirtikar became the 13th out of the 18 Shiv Sena MPs in the Lok Sabha. Around 40 of the 56 MLAs are already supporting Shinde. Four-term MLA and a former minister of state for Home, Kirtikar has also served the Lok Sabha as an MP twice from Mumbai North West.

IMAGE: ANI, "MEEKNATHSHINDE - TWITTER