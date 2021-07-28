Nishikant Dubey Accuses Mahua Moitra Over "Bihar Ka Gunda" Jibe: Moitra Denies Charges

A meeting of the Information and Technology Committee was adjourned on Wednesday because of a face-off between BJP and Opposition MPs. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey moved a breach of privilege motion against former minister and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. He also claimed that TMC's Mahua Moitra called him "Bihar ka Gunda' in the parliamentary committee meeting on Wednesday.

BJP's Nishikant Dubey's accusations against Shashi Tharoor and Mahua Moitra

Nishikant Dubey while letting his exasperation out regarding the strife at the parliamentary committee meeting said," The government is ready for the subject on which the opposition is demanding discussion in the House. But still, the opposition committee is not allowing the house to function. The Government and the Chairman try their best to conduct the proceedings of the House." He also brought up the derogatory choice of words that Mahua Moitra had used against him and claimed that he heard abuse for the first time in 13 years of parliamentary life. He also implied that Moitra had used the words three times against him.

Putting out a tweet, he wanted this matter to reach Mamata Bannerjee who is currently in Delhi for a five-day trip. He hinted how this has brought shame to the Bihar community and the Hindi-speaking people of the country

Mahua Moitra refutes allegations: amused by charges of name-calling

Mahua Moitra in contrast with the ongoing allegations by Nishikant Dubey, had claimed that he had filed a privilege motion against Shashi Tharoor to prevent the IT committee from grilling the MHA on Pegasus. She also denied of any name-calling at the IT committee meeting and rather said, "How can I call someone a name who was not even present! Check the attendance sheet!."

Am a bit amused by charges of name-calling.

IT mtng did not happen because NO quorum - members did not attend.



How can I call someone a name who was not even present!!

Check attendance sheet!@ShashiTharoor , @KartiPC @NasirHussainINC @MdNadimulHaque6 — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) July 28, 2021

What led to this tussle?

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey moved a breach of privilege motion and in addition a no-confidence motion (Article 94 and 96), claiming that Tharoor was utilising the IT Committee to pursue the political agenda of the Congress. He kept on emphasising how Shashi Tharoor had taken the contract to end this parliamentary meeting when an issue was raised against them. He stressed on the fact while saying, "The committee was working against the Constitution. He also demanded the removal of Tharoor from the post of Chairman of the committee

Image Credits - PTI