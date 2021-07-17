Nisith Pramanik A Bangladeshi National? Congress MP Urges PM Modi To Conduct Enquiry

On Saturday, July 17, Ripun Bora, Rajya Sabha member and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President asked PM Modi to conduct an inquiry into the allegations that newly appointed Union Minister Nisith Pramanik is a Bangladeshi national. Bora put up a tweet with a letter to the PM and said that numerous news agencies have reported Pramanik, the Minister of State for Home Affairs to be a Bangladeshi national. Pramanik is the youngest Cabinet Minister of BJP.

Bora said that as per reports, Pramanik’s birthplace was Harinathpur, which was under Palasbari police station in the Gaibandha district of Bangladesh. Bora also mentioned that the new minister had moved to West Bengal for computer studies. The reports on the Nisith Pramanik nationality issue say that after getting a computer degree, Pramanik joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) first, and later joined the BJP, where he was elected as an MP from Cooch Behar. He alleged that the minister showed his address in the election as Cooch Behar by manipulation. The letter ended with Bora urging PM Modi to conduct an enquiry about the actual birthplace of Nisith Pramanik in a transparent way and to clarify the issue, as it has created a state of confusion across the country.

As per reports, the sources close to the new Minister Pramanik stated that these were false allegations and that he was born, brought up and educated in India. There was also a statement made by Nisith Pramanik’s supposed elder brother and some members of the village in Bangladesh which expressed their satisfaction on him being appointed as a Union Minister. Post a mention of this in the letter, Bora said “If it is so, this is a very serious matter for the country, that a foreign national is appointed as a union minister.” In response to this, the sources close to Pramanik said that he cannot do anything if his relatives from another country are celebrating this.

