Nitesh Rane Hints At Alliance With MNS, Says 'Raj Thackeray Finally Adopting BJP's Stance'

Amid signs of growing bonhomie between the MNS and the BJP, Nitesh Narayan Rane on Wednesday hinted at a possible future alliance between the two parties.

Speaking to reporters, the BJP MLA exuded happiness in MNS chief Raj Thackeray finally adopting BJP's stance, through his recent call for banning loudspeakers in mosques and implementing the Uniform Civil Code.

"Raj Thackeray has finally taken a stance in line with the BJP. Our leaders including Prasad Lad, Pravin Darekar, and Mohit Kamboj have taken up the loudspeaker issue in different ways before. The MNS also relates to this and that's why it has raised the issue after us. I feel that Raj Thackeray has started liking BJP's stance now," Nitesh Rane said.

Addressing a massive rally in Thane on Tuesday, MNS president Raj Thackeray demanded that PM Modi should formulate a Uniform Civil Code across the country. He also urged the PM to enact a population control law.

Raj Thackeray said, "We don't have an issue with having one child or five children. But the manner in which the population is increasing, this country might split. Bring a population control law. It is necessary that these things happen in the country."

The MNS chief also reiterated his warning to shut down loudspeakers in mosques. Calling it a "social issue and not a religious issue", he affirmed that the party would not back down on the subject.

'Shut down loudspeakers by May 3, else...'

Raj Thackeray further threatened to play Hanuman Chalisa on speakers, if the government refused to take down loudspeakers before May 3.

"Loudspeakers in mosques should be shut till May 3 otherwise, we will play Hanuman Chalisa in speakers. This is a social issue, not a religious one. I want to tell the state government, we will not go back on this subject, do whatever you want to do," said MNS chief Raj Thackeray.

Keeping in line with Raj Thackeray's proclamation, MNS workers played the Hanuman Chalisa outside the Shiv Sena Headquarters in Mumbai on April 10.

The MNS had previously stirred a row after it put up posters projecting its president Raj Thackeray as the 'real inheritor' of his uncle Balasaheb Thackeray's Hindutva legacy.