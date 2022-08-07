NITI Aayog Meet: Bhagwant Mann Says 'happy With Meeting, All Issues Were Listened To'

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the 7th governing council meeting of the NITI Aayog with Lieutenant Governors and Chief Ministers of various states, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, who was also in the meeting, on Sunday, slammed the previous state CMs (Captain Amarinder Singh and Charanjit Singh Channi) for not attending a single meeting in last three years despite repeated letters. He also stated that in the meeting, he raised the issue of crops and farmers while speaking to PM Modi.

Speaking to the media, CM Bhagwant Mann said, "Today was NITI Aayog's 7th meeting. This is my first meeting as Punjab Chief Minister. For the past 3 years, our ex-Punjab CMs did not attend the NITI Aayog meeting in spite of repeated letters. Such a leisure life the former Punjab CM was leading. I went with detailed homework today; kept Punjab's issues - the biggest being the variety of crops. Everyone was heard, PM was sitting all throughout the meeting, he was noting down the pointers."

"We are caught up in wheat and rice. Our water levels have decreased to a dangerous level... We demand MSP for farmers and demand a reformed committee as there are no stakeholders in it... I'm happy with the meeting, all issues were listened to," the Punjab CM added.

PM Modi chairs key NITI Aayog meeting

PM Modi, on Sunday, chaired the 7th governing council meeting of the NITI Aayog with lieutenant governors and chief ministers of various states. Republic TV accessed inside visuals of the NITI Aayog meeting where PM Modi can be seen heading the session along with senior officials and Chief Ministers.

Several important issues, including presentations on the National Education Policy (NEP), were held during the session, which was also the first in-person NITI Aayog council meeting after the COVID-19 pandemic. Drafts and presentations were also made by state authorities on the NEP, its implementation issues, and how it can be made in compliance with the states.