NITI Aayog Responds To KCR's 'discrimination Among States' Claim; '30 Meets With CMs Held'

Having faced criticism at the hands of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the NITI Aayog issued a statement on Saturday. In the statement that was issued before the seventh edition of its governing council meeting, the Government of India's think tank said that a number of measures were already in place to work in coordination with the states.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM KCR had informed that he would not be attending the meeting scheduled for August 7 as a mark of strong protest against the present trend of the Central government to 'discriminate' against the states and 'not treat them as equal partners' in the collective effort to make India a strong and developed country.

"Last year, over 30 meetings were held with the Chief Ministers. The delegation also met with Telangana CM in Hyderabad last year. Recently, despite requests for a meeting, CM did not respond," NITI Aayog said in the statement, clarifying on the claims made by KCR.

NITI Aayog responds to Telangana CM

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief in the letter in question had also elaborated on the recommendations made by the NITI Aaoyog to Telangana which included a grant of Rs 5000 crore for Mission Kakatiya to restore minor irrigation tanks in the state. Another recommendation was to provide central assistance of Rs 19,205 crore (out of a total project cost of Rs 42,850 crore) for Mission Bhagiratha, to provide drinking water to every household in the state. He claimed that the GoI had not only 'ignored' these recommendations but also 'did not release any money', forcing the state government to complete the schemes 'on its own'.