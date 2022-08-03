Nitin Gadkari Assures More Employment Opportunities For Youth; 'Good Governance Our Motto'

While addressing an event organised by the Republican Party of India (RPI) to celebrate 'Aazadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', Union Roads, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari stated that it is the Modi government's vision to provide job opportunities to the youth of the nation. He added that the PM Modi-led government at the Centre aims to eradicate poverty from the nation.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said, "Our government has taken a resolution to eradicate poverty from the country. We will provide employment to youth. We are working for the country. Good governance and development are our missions."

Home Minister Amit Shah speaks on Centre's plans to make India 'Vishwa Guru'

The Union Minister of Home Affairs, Amit Shah, also emphasised the vision to make India a 'Vishwa Guru' and highlighted the government's work and its resolution for the next 25 years. Home Minister Amit Shah, while, speaking at the same event said, "How will India be in 2047? How will it be in every field? How will it be in the field of education, health, and development? This year is the year to make India better in every field. If we work on these core sectors and fulfil its goals in the next 25 years, then after 25 years, India will become Vishwa Guru."

Shah was speaking at an occasion called "Tiranga Utsav" to commemorate the 146th birthday of freedom fighter Pingali Venkayya, who created the country's flag- the Tiranga. Shah also debuted the song and video for "Tiranga" at the event. On the occasion, the Venkayya family received praise as well. Later, a commemorative postage stamp was issued in the freedom fighter's honour.

Aazadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

In order to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence, PM Modi on Sunday urged all citizens to make the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign into a widespread movement by hoisting or displaying the national flag at their residences and using the "Tiranga" as their profile picture on social media between August 2 and August 15.

"Under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, from the 13th to the 15th of August, a special movement - 'Har Ghar Tiranga' is being organised. Let us further this movement by hoisting the National Flag at our homes," PM Modi said during his radio programme 'Mann ki Baat' on Sunday.