Nitin Gadkari Breaks Silence On Maharashtra Guv's Comments; 'Shivaji Maharaj Is Our God'

Breaking his silence on Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's comments, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari affirmed his faith in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Speaking at a function in Aurangabad on November 19, the Governor earned the ire of the opposition by dubbing the legendary king an icon from the olden days while referring to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and Gadkari as modern-day icons. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the senior BJP leader posted a video in which he referred to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as 'God'.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari remarked, "Shivaji Maharaj is our God. We have more belief in Shivaji Maharaj than our parents. Because his life is our ideal...He was a king who would give strict punishment to his own son if required."

"If someone asks you who is your icon, who is your favourite hero, you don't need to go outside. You will get him (icons) in Maharashtra itself. Shivaji is from the old era. I am talking about the new era. You will get many (icons). From Dr. Ambedkar to Nitin Gadkari, you will get icons here," Koshyari said on November 19 stoking a big row. Politicians in NCP, both factions of Shiv Sena and Congress have demanded his ouster.

Maharashtra Governor faces ire

While the Uddhav Thackeray-led government was in power, a row erupted on February 27 when the Maharashtra Governor asserted in a function in Aurangabad that Samarth Ramdas was the guru of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Taking objection to this comment, MVA claimed that this was a distortion of history and sought his apology. Koshyari had said, "Who would have asked about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had there not been Samarth (Ramdas)"?

Thereafter, the Maharashtra Congress unit circulated a video of his remarks made during the inauguration of Savitribai Phule's statue at the Savitribai Phule Pune University on February 14. On that occasion, Koshyari mocked the child marriage of Savitribai Phule with Jyotirao Phule. She opined, "Savitri Bai was married off at the age of 10. And her husband was 13. Now imagine what the boy and girl must be doing after getting married! What they must be thinking"! After facing a severe backlash across the political spectrum, he apologised.