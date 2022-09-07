Nitin Gadkari Calls Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra Deception & Sham; 'It Will Be A Failure'

Ahead of Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Wednesday which will commence from Kanyakumari, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi saying that his own senior party leaders are leaving and he is gone to unite the country. He further slammed the Wayanad MP for not being connected to his party and going on foreign trips.

Calling the grand old party's unite India movement a "deception and sham", the Union minister said, "Rahul ji, you would have added your house, the party first, then you would have talked about connecting the country. Congress' own old dedicated people, dedicated leaders are leaving the Congress and Rahul ji has gone to unite the country."

"Rahul Gandhi says that I will not be there and in between, he goes on foreign trips, you all know how much he is associated with the party," the Union minister said while addressing a press briefing in the national capital.

"Those who could not even connect themselves with their party, have set out on the journey of connecting India. There is a court singing in Congress that make Rahul Gandhi the President, then make him the President of the country," Nitin Gadkari said, adding, "The yatra is Rahul Gandhi's hypocrisy as he tried to weaken the unity of the country by asking proof for Uri and Balakot incident."

"There has been a culture in India that never questions the martyrdom, valour and sacrifice of the army. Rahul ji, you asked for proof. You tried to break the country's strategic security and sacrifice of the army, and you talk about uniting the country," the Union minister said.

Gadkari further added saying, "This yatra is not for uniting the country, but to relaunch Rahul Gandhi. It will be a complete failure. Congress is trying to project Rahul Gandhi as a leader of the country by making him lead the yatra."

Rahul Gandhi to launch Congress' big march today

With an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will launch the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari on Wednesday. The 3,500 kilometre-long yatra will be covered in nearly 150 days.

The march will cover 12 states and two union territories in about five months, and will be formally launched at the rally which will begin at 7 am on Thursday when Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders will embark on the march. The march will move in two batches from 7 am to 10:30 am and from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm. While the morning session will include fewer participants, the evening session will see mass mobilisation. The participants plan to walk around 22 to 23 km daily.