Nitin Gadkari Fumes Over PM's Security Breach In Punjab; 'Dangerous For Democracy'

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi skipped his Ferozepur rally as his security was compromised after his arrival in Punjab, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari condemned the never-seen-before incident in the history of India, stating the Prime Minister of India has been insulted by the Congress government in Punjab and will have to pay for it in the upcoming assembly elections.

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said, "It is extremely unfortunate in the history of our democracy. A Prime Minister and a President are the heads of the Constitution, they do not belong to any political party. They have been insulted in a certain way today by the Congress government in Punjab. Whatever happened was not right at all. This is not good even for the tradition of democracy."

When asked on PM Modi addressing Bhatinda Airport Officials to thank CM Channi by stating, 'Main Zinda laut raha hoon (I am going back alive)', Gadkari replied, "Punjab Govt showed negligence in providing protection to PM Modi. Congress' intention was to cancel PM's Ferozepur Rally. This is dangerous for democracy as the Punjab Govt has not followed its constitutional responsibility. Congress will have to pay for it in the upcoming Assembly Elections."

Major lapse in PM Modi's security

PM Modi was forced to postpone his Ferozepur rally as his security was compromised after arriving in the state. His convoy was stuck for 15-20 minutes due to a road blockade in the state.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has released a statement in the incident, "The PM’s schedule and travel plan were communicated well in advance to Punjab Government. As per procedure, they have to make necessary arrangements for logistics, security as well as keep a contingency plan ready. Also in view of the contingency plan, Punjab Government has to deploy additional security to secure any movement by road, which were clearly not deployed."

The Ministry of Home Affairs taking cognizance of this serious security lapse has sought a detailed report from the state government. The Punjab government has also been asked to fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action.

