Nitin Gadkari Gets Clicked In Bus At Patna Airport Ahead Of Project Inauguration In Bihar

In Bihar to lay the foundation stones of multiple projects worth Rs 13,000 crore, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari arrived at Patna airport on Tuesday. Though Bihar CM Nitish Kumar could not make it to the Patna airport, he sent his deputies Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi. Also, there were Union Ministers Ashwini Choubey and Giriraj Singh to receive Gadkari at the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport.

The office of Nitin Gadkari shared an image from inside a bus, in which he can be seen sitting clad in a blue kurta. Opposite him was Renu Devi. Others like Tarkishore Prasad, Ashwini Choubey and Giriraj Singh were standing around him, holding the ceiling straps.

Nitin Gadkari inaugurates eastern flank of Mahatma Gandhi Setu

Realizing the need for roads and highways for smooth commutation, Gadkari inaugurated the eastern flank of Mahatma Gandhi Setu over river Ganga at Hajipur in the Vaishali district. Besides, in the event, he laid the foundation stones of 15 National Highway projects in Patna and Hajipur with a total cost of Rs 13,585 crore.

Speaking at the event, the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways assured that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the centre and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in the state, Bihar is going to develop leaps and bounds. The Minister then went on to assure that the Union Ministry of Roadways and Transport will leave no stone unturned to ensure timely completion of both under-construction as well as proposed projects.