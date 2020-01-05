Nitin Gadkari Predicts Fall Of MVA Govt, Says 'it Will Collapse Under Its Own Weight'

Talking to the media on Sunday, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari predicted the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra. He lamented the fact that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was silent on the core issues of the Sena such as Hindutva and Veer Savarkar. Contending that the common man in Maharashtra was upset with Shiv Sena’s behaviour, he reiterated that the government will collapse under the weight of its own contradictions.

Nitin Gadkari said, “All three have come together because we are strong. We are ready to fight. But the Shiv Sena who would talk about Hindutva, Balasaheb Thackeray who would talk about throwing out Bangladeshis from Mumbai, now Uddhav Thackeray is quiet on all these issues. Shiv Sena is quiet even when Congress party is insulting Savarkar. The ideologies of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP are different. It has mortgaged its ideology for opportunism, for getting the Chief Minister’s post. This is very unfortunate.”

He added, “The Marathi person in Maharashtra and the supporter of Shiv Sena is very upset with this behaviour of the Shiv Sena. Today, a minister has resigned. This government will not last. This is an unnatural government. It will collapse under its own weight and will be finished. This is certain.”

'Ensure the victory of BJP'

Campaigning for the Nagpur Zilla Parishad elections on Friday, the Union Minister recalled that unnatural alliances had always been rejected by the people of Maharashtra. Furthermore, he alleged that the Sena had adopted the Congress party’s ideology keeping aside Hindutva. Thereafter, he appealed to the people to vote for BJP in the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections.

“It is the history of Maharashtra that the people never accept unnatural alliances. Balasaheb Thackeray spoke about the ideology of Hindutva. Keeping the ideology of Hindutva aside, the Shiv Sena has now joined forces with the ideology of Congress. People are upset. And if you want to prove that the shameful alliance is not acceptable, you should ensure the victory of BJP in the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections,” he remarked.

The tussle between BJP and Sena

After the declaration of the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, there was a tussle between BJP and Shiv Sena as the latter insisted on a rotational formula for the CM post. As the former refused to accept this demand, the Sena commenced talks with NCP and Congress to form an alternative government in the state. These negotiations were successful and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray took oath as the Maharashtra CM on November 28 in front of thousands of people at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

