Nitin Gadkari Recalls Friend's Advice To Join Congress, Quips 'would Rather Drown In Well'

Speaking at the launching of the ‘YPO South Asia’s Newest Chapter – YPO Vidarbha’ event in Nagpur, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari on August 27, said, "When you get success and only you get the happiness from it, then that (success) is meaningless. But when people around you are happier than you, then that is the true meaning of your success. Human relationship is the biggest strength of the business, social work and politics. That’s why never do the ‘use and throw’ work. Whether it is a good day or a bad day, hold the hand of your friend. Don’t change with the situation."

#WATCH | My friend once advised me to join the Congress, I said, I’d rather drown in a well than join the Congress party. I don’t like the ideology of the Congress: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (27.08)



Adding further, the former BJP president recalled an incidnet when he was working as a BJP student leader in Nagpur. "I was working in Nagpur when I was a student leader. One day my friend told me ‘You are a good person. You have a good political future, but you are in the wrong party. You should come to Congress'," Gadkari said. "I said 'I did rather drown in a well than join the Congress party'. Because I don’t like the ideology of the Congress," the BJP leader said.

Gadkari attributes BJP’s rise to power to efforts of Vajpayee, Advani

Nitin Gadkari on Sunday attributed the saffron party's rise to power to the work done by former PM late Atal Behari Vajpayee, L K Advani and Deendayal Upadhyaya.

Addressing an event of the Laxmanrao Mankar Smriti Sanstha, Gadkari recalled listening to Vajpayee’s speech at the BJP's 1980 conclave in Mumbai.