Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday recalled that he had once rejected a tender by Reliance for the Mumbai-Pune express highway as Maharashtra minister in 1995. Gadkari said the move had displeased then Chief Minister Manohar Joshi and Shiv Sena Supremo Balasaheb Thackeray, but he believed that a lot of money could be saved if the state undertook the initiative.

Ultimately, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Limited (MSRDC) was set up and the Mumbai-Pune expressway was completed at almost half the price quoted by Reliance, said Gadkari.

"I once rejected a tender from Reliance for Mumbai-Pune Expressway in 1995. Everyone was upset with me including Balasaheb Thackeray. But then, we set up Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Limited (MSRDC) at almost half the price. Reliance was quoting Rs 3,600 crores but we completed the project in just Rs 1,600 crores and saved Rs 2,000 crore," said the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways.

'Good returns guaranteed': Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari was addressing investors at the National Conference on "Investment Opportunities in Highways, Transport and Logistics" held in Mumbai. Citing the successful monetization of the MSRDC project, he told investors not to worry about returns on investments in infrastructure projects.

"In 1996, the Mumbai-Pune express highway was monetized for Rs 3,000 crore and recently it has got Rs 8,000 crore. So a project which was built in Rs 1,600 crores has earned Rs 11,000 crores till now," he noted. "I gave you this example just to make you understand the importance of investment in roads and infrastructure. It will definitely give you good returns," the Minister assured.

Talking about the experience of raising funds from the market for infrastructure projects, Gadkari said, "when MSRDC went to capital markets, it overachieved its target of Rs 500 crore and garnered Rs 1,160 crore. The second time when it wanted to raise Rs 650 crore but MSRDC ended up with Rs 1,100 crores."

"Even Ratan Tata told me that I am smarter than them as he never expected so much money could be raised from the market for infra projects," he recalled.

The union minister also allayed fears among investors about projects getting stuck. He said, "earlier, before 2014, projects used to get stalled due to land acquisition issues, but we decided that projects will not be awarded before completing 90 percent land acquisition and without environmental clearances, so most of the problem of stalled projects has been solved."

(With inputs from agency)