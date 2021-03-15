Nitin Gadkari Remarks On Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's Nandigram Injury; Pans Politics On It

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that what happened with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was an accident and that the matter must not be politicised, citing that such controversies spoil the atmosphere of the elections. He called the accident "unfortunate" and reiterated that parties and people must refrain from using this accident to tarnish the polls.

'TMC must accept people's mandate and move ahead': Gadkari

He appealed that Mamata Banerjee and the contesting parties are in people's court and said that one must go ahead by accepting people's mandate. Gadkari said, "As the BJP is, Trinamool Congress must also move forward by accepting whatever people decide. Such created controversies aren't right."



On March 10, CM Banerjee had complained that she was pushed by unidentified people when she was campaigning. She was later ferried in an ambulance to Kolkata's SSKM Hospital via road from Nandigram where she had filed her nomination, against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari. According to the doctors, she sustained severe bone injuries on her left ankle while she was wounded in her shoulders, forearm, and neck. She was discharged from the hospital on March 12 after which she was seen campaigning on a wheelchair, on Sunday.

Make CM Banerjee's medical history from SSKM hospital public: Bengal's BJP unit

However, post her discharge, the BJP's West Bengal unit wrote to the Chief Electoral Officer in the state and has demanded the history of CM Mamata Banerjee's treatment, from the SSKM hospital, and further said that it must be made public. Going ahead, six TMC MPs wrote a letter to the Election Commission of India that read "The attack on CM Banerjee was undoubtedly premeditated and part of a deep-rooted conspiracy." They also met ECI officials and discussed their concerns.



A delegation of BJP also met the ECI and demanded that the incident be probed impartially. Bengal has turned into a massive political battleground with the ruling TMC, Congress-Left alliance, and the BJP confronting each other. The 294-member Assembly elections will be held in West Bengal in eight phases starting March 27 while the counting will take place on May 2.