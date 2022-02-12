In a candid interview to Republic TV, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday, claimed that 'there are no permanent friends or enemies in politics'. Citing the example of the Sena-NCP-Congress govt in Maharashtra, he said that parties with no common ideology were running the govt. He urged leaders to do politics based on development, rising above caste, creed, sex.

Gadkari on Maharashtra: 'No permanent allies or foes'

"From Indian political history, remember that there are no permanent friends or enemies. See the situation in Maharashtra - parties without any ideological relationship are running govt there. Politics of convenience is there. Politics is changing now. We need more politics on ideology, on progress and on development. We need to think more than caste, creed, sex and do politics of development," said Gadkari on Republic's 'Track the Leader' programme.

Recently in January, as Shiv Sena celebrated Balasaheb Thackeray's 96th birth anniversary, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray claimed that Sena had "wasted" 25 years in an alliance with BJP. Refuting the notion that Shiv Sena has given up on Hindutva, he said, "we have left BJP, not Hindutva. BJP is not Hindutva". He also accepted Union Home Minister Amit Shah's challenge for Shiv Sena to go solo in the next polls provided that the Centre does not misuse investigative agencies against the party.

"You (Amit Shah) give a clarion call and then unleash ED and Income Tax on us. This is not courage. If the Shiv Sena supremo (Balasaheb Thackeray) was alive, you know what he would have said. BJP has a 'use and throw' policy. Remember the days when they (BJP) would lose their deposits. At that time, they formed an alliance with regional parties- us, Akali Dal, Mamata Banerjee, Samata Party and Jayalalithaa. Atal Bihari Vajpayee ran the government with the support of these parties," said Thackeray.

However, his own party MLA Abdul Sattar has batted for an alliance with BJP in the state, based on the Bihar formula, urging Gadkari to bridge the gap between the ex-allies. Many Shiv Sena leaders have voiced similar calls to patch up with the BJP amid fraught ties with NCP. Sena has allied with Congress and NCP for upcoming BMC polls.

BJP-Sena fallout

Prior to the 2019 Maharashtra state polls, Shiv Sena had reiterated that it will accept only the 50:50 formula, while BJP denied ever having agreed to such a formula. It allegedly offered 13 cabinet portfolios to Sena while keeping 26 for its ministers. Apart from Sena's portfolio demand, the party had demanded a sharing of 2.5 years in the CM post too; this too was refused by Devendra Fadnavis, stating, 'The next govt will be formed under a BJP CM.' With no respite to the deadlock, Sena allied with NCP-Congress to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance - ushering Uddhav Thackeray's maiden CM term on November 28, 2019.