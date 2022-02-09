Nitin Gadkari Schools Rahul Gandhi Over China-Pak Jibe; 'Our Foreign Policy Successful'

A week after former Congress president Rahul Gandhis' ‘Government bringing China-Pakistan together’ remark in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday asserted that the Centre's foreign policy is correct and successful, taking potshots at the Congress MP for doing 'politics of opposing'.

After attending an event in the poll-bound state of Goa, Union Minister Gadkari was quoted by ANI saying, "Rahul Gandhi says things as he's in Opposition. But our foreign policy is correct, has been successful. Under the leadership of PM Modi, for the first time, India is making a mark before the world. Rahul Gandhi will never accept it, he does politics of opposing."

On February 6, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had referred to Gandhi’s jibe targeting the PM Modi-led central government in the Parliament and accused Gandhi of believing Chinese media over his own country.

'China & Pakistan Brought Together By Modi Govt': Rahul Gandhi

On February 2, while speaking in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi underlined that China and Pakistan- two nuclear-capable neighbours of India - have joined hands. The Congress party leader blamed the ruling BJP government for not being able to meet the 'single biggest' strategic goal of India's foreign policy of keeping the two countries separate.

"What you have done is, you have brought them together. Look at the weapons they are buying, the countries they are speaking to. The country is at risk, it is at risk from the inside. I am very uncomfortable about where my country stands right now," said Rahul Gandhi, while participating in the debate on the motion of thanks on the President's Address.

He had added, "Do not be under any illusion, do not underestimate the force that is standing in front of you. You have brought Pakistan and China together. This is the single biggest crime that you could commit against the people of India."

The Congress MP also claimed that India didn't have a guest for Republic Day this year because the country is 'completely isolated and surrounded'. "We are surrounded in Nepal, Afghanistan, China," he said, adding that he knew for sure China had a plan, the 'foundation' of which was laid in Doklam.

Image: ANI