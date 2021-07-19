Nitin Gadkari Slams Oppn Over Ruckus In Parliament; Calls It 'unfortunate For Democracy'

The Monsoon session of the Lok Sabha began with an uproar on Monday, July 19, with the Opposition stopping Prime Minister Narendra Modi from introducing his newly-inducted Union ministers to the House. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari slammed the Opposition for barring parliamentary ceremony and said that it is "unfortunate for democracy." Sharing a post on Twitter, he asserted that the introduction of new ministers has long been a custom in the parliament.

Gadkari slams Oppn on ruckus in Parliament

He stated, "After the expansion of the cabinet, it has been the tradition of the Parliament to introduce new ministers by the Prime Minister. It is the responsibility of both the party and the opposition to carry out parliamentary conventions." "Stopping the introduction of ministers by the opposition in Parliament is a loss to parliamentary tradition and is unfortunate for democracy," he added.

मंत्रीमंडल विस्तार के बाद प्रधानमंत्री जी द्वारा नए मंत्रियों का परिचय कराना संसद की परंपरा रही है। संसदीय परंपराओं का निर्वहन कराना पक्ष और विपक्ष दोनों की ज़िम्मेदारी है। — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) July 19, 2021

Amid sloganeering and ruckus in Lok Sabha, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also hit out at the Opposition. Singh asserted the need for a healthy discussion in the Parliament. He added slammed the Opposition for 'breaking the tradition' as ruckus continued in Lok Sabha.

"We need a healthy tradition in Parliament. The Prime Minister is introducing new ministers. This is what a healthy tradition means. However, this has broken by the opposition. I totally condemn this," said Rajnath Singh.

Ruckus in Parliament

The House was adjourned after nearly 40 minutes as ruckus ensued while the Prime Minister was introducing the new Council of Ministers. Despite repeated efforts by Speaker Om Birla to maintain decorum in the House, the ruckus continued following which, PM Modi hit out at the Opposition.

The Prime Minister said, "I thought that there would be enthusiasm in the Parliament as so many women, Dalits, tribals have become Ministers. This time our colleagues from agricultural & rural background, OBC community, have been given berth in Council of Ministers."

"Perhaps some people are not happy if counrty's women, OBCs, farmers' sons become Ministers. That is why they don't even allow their introduction," PM Modi added while introducing his new Council of Ministers.

Maddila Gurumoorthy (YSR Congress), Mangal Suresh Angadi (BJP), M P Abdussamad Samadani (IUML), and Vijayakumar (Congress) were among the four newly elected members who took the oath when the House convened after a nearly four-month hiatus.

Picture Credit: PTI