Nitin Gadkari Stresses On Maintaining Preventive Steps In Public Transport Amid COVID-19

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said that measures like installation of plastic curtains in cabs and social distancing norms in other public transport modes are necessary for containing the Coronavirus pandemic although he noted that it will be a test for the economic viability of mobility service providers like cab aggregators.

Speaking to Republic TV on a special show to discuss the impact of the coronavirus crisis on the mobility industry, Nitin Gadkari said that measures like the nationwide lockdown and strict social distancing norms are preventive steps against the contagion and will be liberalised once a vaccine for COVID-19 is out.

Have to follow preventive measures

"To arrest the spread of the disease, we have to take preventive steps. When I came to Delhi, I noticed that cab drivers have instaled a plastic curtain inside their car to prevent physical contact with passengers. In buses, like planes, seating arrangements are made to maintain social distance. These steps are difficult and will test economic viability, but in these times, people's lives are more important. Hence we have to follow preventive measures," Nitin Gadkari said.

He further expressed hope that a vaccine to combat COVID-19 will be developed and stated that once it is out, then there will be difficulty in liberalising restrictions. "But it that time, such restrictions need to be adopted. I'm happy that cab aggregators have started using those plastic walls in their cars and it's not that expensive. I think this needs to go on for more time cause there's no other option. Wearing of masks and keeping a hand sanitiser in the car is also important," Gadkari added.

Green mobility

The Minister also hailed the push for clean and green alternatives for public mobility like the large-scale introduction of electric vehicles. He said that his hometown of Nagpur is leading in this regard by having over 200 electric cars plying on the roads and having nearly half a dozen charging stations.

"India has to import vast quantities of petrol and diesel for normal vehicles. Its time to go for a renewable source of mobility. In Nagpur, we have also introduced vehicles that run on ethanol, which is cleaner than petrol/diesel. Even electric bikes are being launched. Pollution is a huge problem and has to fight it,' Nitin Gadkari said.

He further elaborated steps taken by him and his ministry to bring change in the consumption of fossil fuels to move towards a cleaner alternative — from shipping industry to construction.

